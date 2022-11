Grady collected 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3PT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes Saturday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Grady struggled from downtown in the season opener, but he finished in double figures and tacked on a few boards and assists. It's also worth noting that he led the team in minutes, so this is a good sign in terms of opportunities moving forward.