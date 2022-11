Grady scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and five steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's game against Sioux Falls.

Grady has finished in double figures in all six of the games he's appeared in so far this season, and he set a new top mark on the year by securing six boards. He also nabbed a season-best five assists. Grady has done a decent job of limiting turnovers for the most part, but he did commit four turnovers in Wednesday's loss.