Grady collected 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Thursday's 106-96 loss to Motor City.

Grady certainly didn't have his shooting touch in this one, but he managed to help his team in nearly every other category. He's registered a block in two of his first three games of the 2022-23 G League campaign and has also dished out 11 total assists over that stretch.