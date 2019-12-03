Kellen Dunham: Plays just six minutes in loss
Dunham scored six points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and one rebound and one steal during Friday's G League loss to Greensboro.
Dunham played a team-low six minutes in the loss. He has averaged 11.5 minutes per game during the season to go with 4.8 points.
