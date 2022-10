Walker will be waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Walker and the Pistons were trending in this direction over the last few months, as the two sides agreed to a contract buyout in late June before the 32-year-old spent training camp away from the team. He'll officially land on waivers ahead of Monday's deadline to finalize rosters and will be free to seek out other opportunities as the regular season begins.