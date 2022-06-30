Walker and the Pistons agreed to a contract buyout Thursday, and he will enter free agency upon clearing waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran guard was acquired by the Pistons from the Knicks during the NBA Draft last week, and it's not a surprise he won't be sticking around with his new team. Walker appeared in 37 games for New York last year and averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.6 minutes while shooting 40.3 percent from the field, though he was shut down for the season in February in order to prepare for the 2022-23 campaign.