Kendall Gray: Misses sixth straight game
Gray (knee) did not play in the win Wednesday over Windy City.
Gray has missed the previous six games with what described as "foot" soreness, but that has evidently extended to the entire right leg, as Gray is now dealing with soreness in his knee. There's no timetable for his return.
