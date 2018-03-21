Kendall Gray: Non-factor Tuesday

Gray produced eight points (2-3 FG, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal during Tuesday's 120-118 loss at Lakeland.

The 6-10 center from Delaware State has not been much of a factor for Long Island this season as Tuesday's performance replicates. Gray has only scored in double figures four times all season long and he is averaging a mere 4.7 points and 4.4 rebounds through 42 games played.