Kendall Pollard: Waived by Jazz

Pollard was waived by the Jazz on Saturday.

Pollard was always considered to be a long shot for landing on the Jazz's final roster. The rookie averaged 14.0 points on 52.5 percent shooting, 5.0 boards, and 1.5 steals across 25.9 minutes last year at Dayton. The 22-year-old is a likely candidate for the team's G-League squad.