Kendall Smith: Cut loose by Stockton
The G League Kings waived Smith on Tuesday.
Smith didn't really have a chance to get acclimated with the team, getting waived just a pair of days after the team added him to the roster. He will now head through waivers before potentially being available to all clubs in the available player pool.
