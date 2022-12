Smith tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes Tuesday against College Park.

Smith was able to bounce back after being held scoreless Sunday against the Skyhawks, knocking down two shots from beyond the arc for the third time this season. The 27-year-old has shown flashes of solid scoring production at times this year, but he's averaging only 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds through 13 matchups.