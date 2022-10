Smith was selected by Maine with the 29th pick of the 2022 G League Draft.

Smith appeared in 25 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors a season ago, averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes. This marks Smith's fourth G League team over the last four years, and he's yet to appear in an NBA contest.