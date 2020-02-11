Play

Kendall Smith: Returns to Stockton

Smith was acquired by the G League Kings on Monday via the available player pool.

Smith was added and dropped by the Kings last week before he even appeared in a game for the club, but he does have three games under his belt with Westchester earlier this season. The 24-year-old guard should slot into a bench role for the Kings for the time being, though it's unclear how long his spot on the roster will last this time around.

Our Latest Stories