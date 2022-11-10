Smith logged 17 minutes and totaled two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal Sunday against Westchester.

Smith saw the least number of minutes out of any Maine player who checked into the game, but he wasn't afraid to heave up shots while he was on the floor. He wasn't exactly locked in from the field, knocking down just 16.7 percent of his attempts. Smith has been one of the last players off the bench for his team through the first two contests of the season, logging 12 and 14 minutes, respectively.