Kendarius Ash: Selected 26th in G League Draft

Ash went 26th overall to the South Bay Lakers in the 2019 G League Draft.

Ash dominated the Division II ranks at Lane College, contributing across the board. As a senior in 2018-19, he averaged 16.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.

