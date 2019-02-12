Nunn (ankle) returned to the court Sunday, finishing the contest with 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

A member of the midseason All-NBA G League team which was revealed on Monday, Dunn has been a revelation for a Santa Cruz squad desperate for a scoring menace. Saturday's contest was the first game in which Dunn has missed all season, but the guard made sure to erase that memory with a team-leading 25 points Sunday. He's seen his season average in points (19.6) rise a point in the last month alone and appears to be one of the premiere scorers currently in the G League.