Kendrick Nunn: Comes back with a vengeance
Nunn (ankle) returned to the court Sunday, finishing the contest with 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
A member of the midseason All-NBA G League team which was revealed on Monday, Dunn has been a revelation for a Santa Cruz squad desperate for a scoring menace. Saturday's contest was the first game in which Dunn has missed all season, but the guard made sure to erase that memory with a team-leading 25 points Sunday. He's seen his season average in points (19.6) rise a point in the last month alone and appears to be one of the premiere scorers currently in the G League.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...