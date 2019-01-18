Kendrick Nunn: Continues to excel off bench
Nunn posted 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in the win Wednesday over Austin.
Nunn has been a productive scorer for Santa Cruz despite primarily coming off the bench, averaging 18.6 points on 28.0 minutes over 26 games. The guard is averaging about 2.2 turnovers per game, so there certainly is some room for growth given he's not facilitating (3.8 assist per game) as much as Santa Cruz may hope, but it's tough to ignore the scoring acumen Nunn has show in his rookie season.
