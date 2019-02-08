Kendrick Nunn: Leads team with 21 off the bench
Nunn scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and picked up seven rebounds, two assists and a block in Santa Cruz's 95-88 win over Stockton on Wednesday.
Nunn is having a heck of a rookie season in Santa Cruz, coming off the bench and routinely putting up big numbers. Wednesday, the guard not only shot well from inside the arc but was effective as a rebounder as well. If Nunn can improve on his 32.2 percent shooting form beyond the arc, there's no reason why Nunn won't get more playing time as a more complete scorer.
