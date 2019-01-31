Kendrick Nunn: Scores 30 off bench
Nunn finished Wednesday's win over the Hustle with 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.
Nunn continues to be a major offensive force for Santa Cruz, playing the second-most minutes of anyone despite coming off the bench. It's obvious at this point Santa Cruz values Nunn's scoring prowess as a sixth man, but there's a possibility he could wind up receiving more minutes even if comes off the bench given how well he's performing as of late.
