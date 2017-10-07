Kennedy Meeks: Waived by Raptors
Meeks was waived by the Raptors on Saturday.
This isn't extremely surprising, seeing as Meeks played just three minutes across three preseason games with the Raptors, missing the only shot he took while collecting a rebound and a steal. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, but his lack of athleticism coupled with his inability to stretch the floor may limit his options.
