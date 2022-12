Faried delivered six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 15 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Legends.

Faried hasn't been a difference maker for Austin, and he's done little outside of contributing in the glass. The veteran big man is averaging 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, but those are somewhat decent contributions considering he's averaging just 14.1 minutes off the bench per game.