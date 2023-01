Faried tallied 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-116 overtime win over the Blue.

Faried was productive on both ends of the floor during Friday's narrow victory, as he posted yet another double-double while also recording a season-high four blocks. He has at least two blocks in each of his first four appearances of the regular season.