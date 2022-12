Faried recorded 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 win over the Stars.

Faried spent most of the G League Showcase with Austin, but he joined the Capitanes to begin the regular season. Although he came off the bench, he posted his first double-double of the year during his first game with his new team.