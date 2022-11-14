Faried recorded six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 106-98 win over Lakeland.

The veteran surprisingly signed with the Spurs' G-League affiliate a few days ago and didn't waste time to make an impact with his energy and rebounding ability. Faried has been bouncing around different countries in recent years, but he seems determined to get another shot at the NBA level, and his best path for that to happen is making things happen with Austin first. This was a decent debut for the veteran, but he should be capable of more at this level.