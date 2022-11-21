Faried racked up 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five steals, two rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 117-110 loss against Capitanes.

Faried endured a rough start to life in the G League when it comes to his scoring figures, but he bounced back here with an efficient outing and a season-high mark in points. In fact, the 13 points he scored in this win were more than the total combined of his previous three appearances. This is certainly a step in the right direction for the former Nuggets forward.