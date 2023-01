Faried logged 14 points (7-12 FG), 15 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Hustle.

Faried started Tuesday's matchup and was the only player on the team to post a double-double while also generating a team-high 15 rebounds. He's been highly involved early in his time with the Capitanes and should continue to play a prominent role for the team.