Faried was released by the Zhenjiang Lions on Monday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Faried ultimately played in seven games for the Lions, averaging 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds. He'll have a chance to return stateside and could fill a role for a team in need of rebounding and scoring off the bench. Faried saw actions in 37 games last year for Brooklyn and Houston, averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes.