Kenneth Faried: Released by Zhenjiang
Faried was released by the Zhenjiang Lions on Monday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Faried ultimately played in seven games for the Lions, averaging 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds. He'll have a chance to return stateside and could fill a role for a team in need of rebounding and scoring off the bench. Faried saw actions in 37 games last year for Brooklyn and Houston, averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...