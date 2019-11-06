Faried has inked a $4.4 million contract with the Chinese team Zhenjiang Lions, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Faried appeared in 37 games last year between the Nets and Rockets, averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds across 19.7 minutes. He'll be continuing his career in China during his age 29 season.

