Kenneth Faried: To be waived, signed by Houston
Faried will have his contract bought out Saturday by the Nets and will then come to terms on a deal with the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With Clint Capela (thumb) likely out for another month or so, the Rockets will bring Faried into the mix for the time being. the former first-round pick from the 2011 draft is averaging just 5.1 and 3.7 rebounds in 12 contests this season with the Nets but will have a chance to make an impact with Houston. Faried is expected to clear waivers Monday.
