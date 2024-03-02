The 76ers waived Lofton on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

During Lofton's limited time with the 76ers, he made just two appearances at the NBA level. The 21-year-old big man has been consistently dominant at the G League level, however, averaging 26.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over 13 appearances between the Delaware Blue Coats and Memphis Hustle. Upon clearing waivers, Lofton could attract interest from another NBA team on a 10-day or two-way deal.