Lofton was waived by the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lofton was a logical cut candidate with Memphis needing to clear a roster spot in advance of Ja Morant's return from a 25-game suspension Tuesday. Bismack Biyombo has entrenched himself as a part-time contributor in the Grizzlies' frontcourt since being signed in early November, and his initial addition to replace Steven Adams (knee) is what created the roster crunch. Across 31 G League appearances last season, Lofton shot 64.3 percent at the rim and 31.6 percent on his catch-and-shoot threes, so there is credence to him potentially being claimed by another franchise off waivers. Charania notes that Lofton is expected to receive free-agent interest if he goes unclaimed.