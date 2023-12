Lofton is signing a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lofton was waved by the Grizzlies on Dec. 18 and will now get an opportunity with the 76ers. It will likely be hard for Lofton to crack the rotation with the amount of depth the team has in the frontcourt, so most of his time will likely be spent in the G League.