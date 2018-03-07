Kenneth Smith: 10 dimes in win

Smith accounted for nine points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's 121-112 road win over at Delaware.

Smith had an effective offensive night while narrowly missing his eight double-double this season. The 25-year-old is very capable of producing 10-plus assists on a given night, where he has reached that feat 12 times already. The third-year performer from Louisiana Tech is averaging 7.8 points and 7.7 assists for Grand Rapids.