Kenneth Smith: Finishes with double-double

Smith scored 10 points and also tallied 12 assists along with three rebounds in the Wednesday over the Herd.

Smith got the start Wednesday and promptly registered a double-double, combining with center Johnny Hamilton to form a potent pick-and-roll game. The guard is averaging 5.6 points and five assists per game to begin the young G League season, but those figures will likely rise if Smith continues to see 30-plus minutes a night.