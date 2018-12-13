Kenneth Smith: Fully healthy after groin injury

Smith (groin) tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in the win Wednesday over the Legends.

Smith returned to the court Wednesday after missing over a week with a troublesome groin injury. Given he played 36 minutes, it seems clear the guard is back to full health.

Our Latest Stories