Kenneth Smith: Fully healthy after groin injury
Smith (groin) tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in the win Wednesday over the Legends.
Smith returned to the court Wednesday after missing over a week with a troublesome groin injury. Given he played 36 minutes, it seems clear the guard is back to full health.
