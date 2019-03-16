Kenneth Smith: Racks up 10th double-double
Smith tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists and two steals in the 135-112 demolition of Stockton on Friday.
Friday was Smith's 10th double-double of the season, but his first one since a February 22th contest against Westchester. The point guard is averaging 9.6 points, 7.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals through 41 games.
