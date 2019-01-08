Kenneth Smith: Registers double-double
Smith totaled 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2- FT), six rebounds and 12 assists across 37 minutes Saturday against Maine.
Smith shot just 35.7 percent from the field and committed eight turnovers, but he still managed to notch a double-double in a 109-102 loss at home. The 6-3 guard is putting up some of the best G-League totals of his career, averaging 9.8 points (career high), 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists over 17 games.
