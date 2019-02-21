Kenneth Smith: Sets season-high mark in assists

Smith finished Wednesday's win with three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Those 15 assists set a season-high for the Drive, simultaneously becoming the first Grand Rapids player to score less than five points but register 14 or more assists in a single game. Smith has seen his minutes fall to the wayside with the likes of Kalin Lucas and Zach Lofton returning to the fold, but the point guard is evidently still on a mission to make an impact on the Drive's improving playoff positioning.