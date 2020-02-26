Kenny Gabriel: Efficient in limited opportunities

Gabriel had six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound over six minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Canton.

Despite playing just six minutes in Tuesday's contest, Gabriel managed to make the most of his chances by recording six points. The 30-year-old's production has decreased in recent games as he has just 11 points and eight rebounds over the past three contests.