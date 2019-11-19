Kenny Gabriel: Logs 35 minutes off bench
Gabriel totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Mad Ants.
Gabriel managed to record 35 minutes off the bench Monday, but his low shot volume resulted in only 13 points despite shooting 62.5 percent from the floor. The 6-8 forward has averaged 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game through the first four matchups.
