Kenny Gabriel: Logs double-double in win
Gabriel had 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Wisconsin.
Gabriel came off the bench once again Thursday, but he recorded a season-high 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the year. The 30-year-old has had mixed results this season, averaging 8.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
