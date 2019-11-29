Kenny Gabriel: Misses Wednesday's game
Gabriel (face) did not play in Wednesday's loss to Capital City.
Gabriel has averaged 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game over his first six appearances, but he was unable to play Wednesday with a facial injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, but his next chance to play will come Friday against Canton.
