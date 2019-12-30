Kenny Gabriel: Productive off bench
Gabriel had 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to the Red Claws.
After a dip in usage at the beginning of December, Gabriel has logged 27 or more minutes in three of the last four games, and he nearly logged his first double-double of the season against Maine. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...