Kenny Gabriel: Productive off bench

Gabriel had 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to the Red Claws.

After a dip in usage at the beginning of December, Gabriel has logged 27 or more minutes in three of the last four games, and he nearly logged his first double-double of the season against Maine. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.