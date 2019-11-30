Kenny Gabriel: Returns to action

Gabriel (face) totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's win over Canton.

Gabriel missed Wednesday's game with a face injury, but he returned to action off the bench Friday. The 30-year-old is averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.