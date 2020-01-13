Kenny Gabriel: Sees heavy workload off bench

Gabriel had 13 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 32 minutes in Sunday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

With Nick Ward (knee) sidelined Sunday, Gabriel was able to see an uptick in minutes as the Skyhawks picked up the win. It's unclear whether Ward will be forced to miss any additional time, but Gabriel could see a slightly increased role if Ward faces an extended absence.