Williams recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Stars.

Williams was one of three starters to score in double figures Tuesday, but he was unable to convert on any of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's been in the starting lineup for seven of the first nine games to begin the season, averaging 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over 26.1 minutes per contest.