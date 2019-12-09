Kenny Williams: Contributes three to win
Williams scored three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and racked up four rebounds, two assists, and one block during Friday's G League win over Sioux Falls.
Williams had a pretty standard game for what he's done this season in the G League. Through 11 games, he is averaging 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
