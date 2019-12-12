Kenny Williams: Drains 22 from bench

Williams scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and racked up three rebounds, two assists, and two steals during Tuesday's G League win over Stockton.

Williams had one of his biggest games of the year in this one, draining five three-pointers. Probably because he was so hot, the 23-year-old saw 50-percent more minutes than usual, with 27.