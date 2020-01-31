Play

Kenny Williams: Fails to impress in start

Williams totaled seven points (2-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona.

Williams did not take advantage of a rare starting opportunity, having a very rough night shooting. He has surpassed 10 points in a game just once over the last month.

