Kenny Williams: Fails to impress in start
Williams totaled seven points (2-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona.
Williams did not take advantage of a rare starting opportunity, having a very rough night shooting. He has surpassed 10 points in a game just once over the last month.
