Williams posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 102-88 win over Agua Caliente.

Williams came off the bench Tuesday, but he still saw plenty of playing time and led the team in scoring while shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc. He's now averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over 26.4 minutes per game this year.